Steph Curry is quite the prankster. But this time around, he may have outdone himself.

The Warriors star partners with Infiniti and wanted to show off one of the newest "concept cars" the six-time All-Star helped design. Only he didn't help design it and it's not the newest car. But his best friend COSeezy didn't need to know that.

To add to it, the car they used to create this commercial, which Curry reveals the car to his friend, is a one-seat meter maid that Xzibit would laugh at on an episode of "Pimp My Ride:"

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The idea was to get his friend to react to the look of this new car -- and Curry wanted a big reaction.

COSeezy was a good sport for the most part, but it appeared he wasn't crazy about it and eventually you could see him exaggerating how cool it was.

Curry eventually gave up the jig and they saw the real version which was quite the upgrade from the car that only had three wheels.

[RELATED: Curry shoe inspired by streets of Oakland]

This shouldn't come as a surprise. This is the same guy who jumped into a koi fish pond in order to distract a hostess at a restaurant while his friend tried to grab one of the fishes.

Curry keeps you on your toes.

Watch Steph Curry pull prank on friend in commercial with an ugly car originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area