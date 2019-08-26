Watch Steph Curry play 1-on-1 at Mistah F.A.B.'s Oakland block party

While the Warriors held an event for season-ticket holders at Chase Center on Sunday, Steph Curry was back in Oakland hoopin' it up.

The Warriors' star point guard made an appearance at Mistah F.A.B.'s Oakland Block Party, and he didn't stand on the sidelines. Curry was running with the fellas, and taking it pretty seriously.

The best sequence came when an opposing player went at Curry and nailed a 3-pointer in his face. Curry tried to return the favor on the other end but missed his shot.

Steph Curry's going 1v1 with some random dude at the park on a Sunday.



He really is the greatest guy ever. 😂 pic.twitter.com/pMFFl0tFU9



— Chris Montano (@gswchris) August 26, 2019

Curry got the young fella back later, hitting a fadeaway jumper.

Curry was the guest of honor, but F.A.B. was the host, so he got the final shot and made the game-winner, much to Steph's delight.

With backcourt mate @StephenCurry30 alongside him, @MistahFAB makes the game-winner from Curry territory at his street party in The Town. pic.twitter.com/zJK7fIaXpx — Marc J. Spears (@MarcJSpearsESPN) August 25, 2019

The Warriors now call San Francisco home, but Curry never will forget where his career started. He spent the last 10 years in Oakland, and he's not about to turn his back on The Town.

