Watch Steph Curry play 1-on-1 at Mistah F.A.B.'s Oakland block party

Ali Thanawalla
NBC Sports BayArea

While the Warriors held an event for season-ticket holders at Chase Center on Sunday, Steph Curry was back in Oakland hoopin' it up.

The Warriors' star point guard made an appearance at Mistah F.A.B.'s Oakland Block Party, and he didn't stand on the sidelines. Curry was running with the fellas, and taking it pretty seriously.

Scroll to continue with content
Ad

View this post on Instagram

Y'all see my brother @stephencurry30 pulled up Pure love

A post shared by MR.DOPE ERA (@fabbydavisjr1) on Aug 25, 2019 at 3:56pm PDT

The best sequence came when an opposing player went at Curry and nailed a 3-pointer in his face. Curry tried to return the favor on the other end but missed his shot.

Curry got the young fella back later, hitting a fadeaway jumper.

Curry was the guest of honor, but F.A.B. was the host, so he got the final shot and made the game-winner, much to Steph's delight.

[RELATED: Watch young Klay meet Jordan, Pippen]

The Warriors now call San Francisco home, but Curry never will forget where his career started. He spent the last 10 years in Oakland, and he's not about to turn his back on The Town.

Watch Steph Curry play 1-on-1 at Mistah F.A.B.'s Oakland block party originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

What to Read Next