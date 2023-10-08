Watch: Steph Curry names his top-3 WNBA stars for expansion team

The Bay Area is getting a WNBA franchise. The Golden State Warriors have been awarded the 13th team in the WNBA, with the expectation that the franchise will enter its inaugural season in 2025. The WNBA has been enjoying rapid growth in recent years, and an additional franchise could help keep that momentum going.

Steph Curry has been a vocal supporter of women’s basketball throughout his career. The All-Star guard regularly attends WNBA games and has been involved in social media back-and-forth with some of the league’s better players, notably Sabrina Ionescu. Curry has also made his excitement at the addition of a WNBA team in the Bay Area very clear.

So, it makes sense that Curry was recently asked which WNBA players he would select as the building blocks of an expansion team. Curry’s response should not be surprising, as he selected three of the league’s best talents.

You can watch the full clip by swiping on the Instagram carousel above.

Story originally appeared on Warriors Wire