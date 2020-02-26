Watch Steph Curry mesmerize adorable baby Warriors fan with high five

Warriors fans intently watch Steph Curry during his pre-game shooting routine, especially now that the injured star is so close to returning to Golden State's lineup.

None, however, stared as intently at Curry on Tuesday at Chase Center as this adorable baby with primo floor access.

The baby couldn't take his eyes off Steph after getting a high five ❤️ pic.twitter.com/Wjpw2EBSil — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) February 26, 2020

Curry was kind enough to give the tiny fan one high five, but he completely left them hanging for a second! Steve Kerr said Saturday that news of Curry's participation in a scrimmage prompted a standing ovation from his teammates, but that was before the two-time MVP left a baby hanging.

That probably won't diminish any excitement in Golden State's locker room, though, especially after Curry did Curry Things before the Warriors' game against the Kings on Tuesday.

Get up Steph! pic.twitter.com/tnHhX5VtKb — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) February 26, 2020

Steph always having fun 🔁 pic.twitter.com/svPRSj2thC — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) February 26, 2020

Curry has not played since breaking his left hand on Oct. 30. Four months and two surgeries later, Kerr said "the hope" is that Curry returns to the Warriors' lineup Sunday against the Washington Wizards.

The 31-year-old's hand will be re-evaluated Saturday, and he'll play if all goes well. Whether or not he's cleared, the Warriors at least know that his hand is capable of making a young fan's day.

