Watch Steph Curry, Klay Thompson's dagger 3-pointers in Warriors' Game 5 win

The Splash Brothers showed their championship heart late in the Warriors' dramatic Game 5 win over the Raptors on Monday night.

With the Warriors in desperate need of big shots, both Steph Curry and Klay Thompson delivered, helping the champs pull out a 106-105 win in Toronto.

Down 103-100 with under 90 seconds remaining in the game, Curry hit a 3-pointer to tie the game.

STEPH CLUTCH 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/wWLejZkWTL — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) June 11, 2019

After Kawhi Leonard missed a 3-pointer on the other end, the Warriors came down and found Thompson. He pump faked and let the defender fly by. Then he calmly drained the go-ahead 3-pointer.

Kyle Lowry cut the Warriors' lead to one with a layup attempt that was goaltended by DeMarcus Cousins.

After an offensive foul on Cousins, the Warriors were able to play 16 seconds of defense and held on to force Game 6 back in Oakland.

With their season on the line, Curry and Thompson came through in the clutch and lived to see another game.