Watch Steph Curry, Klay Thompson's dagger 3-pointers in Warriors' Game 5 win
Watch Steph Curry, Klay Thompson's dagger 3-pointers in Warriors' Game 5 win originally appeared on nbcsportsbayarea.com
The Splash Brothers showed their championship heart late in the Warriors' dramatic Game 5 win over the Raptors on Monday night.
With the Warriors in desperate need of big shots, both Steph Curry and Klay Thompson delivered, helping the champs pull out a 106-105 win in Toronto.
Down 103-100 with under 90 seconds remaining in the game, Curry hit a 3-pointer to tie the game.
STEPH CLUTCH 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/wWLejZkWTL
— Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) June 11, 2019
After Kawhi Leonard missed a 3-pointer on the other end, the Warriors came down and found Thompson. He pump faked and let the defender fly by. Then he calmly drained the go-ahead 3-pointer.
BANG ‼️ pic.twitter.com/ZgX0sCzHrq
— Golden State Warriors (@warriors) June 11, 2019
Kyle Lowry cut the Warriors' lead to one with a layup attempt that was goaltended by DeMarcus Cousins.
After an offensive foul on Cousins, the Warriors were able to play 16 seconds of defense and held on to force Game 6 back in Oakland.
With their season on the line, Curry and Thompson came through in the clutch and lived to see another game.