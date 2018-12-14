Watch Steph Curry, Kevin Durant play 1-on-1 for Sportsperson trophy originally appeared on nbcsportsbayarea.com

The Warriors accepted their Sportsperson of the Year award this week and in typical fashion, they had lots of fun with the honor.

The Sports Illustrated Sportsperson of the Year Show aired on Thursday, but was taped on Tuesday in Los Angeles. Because the Warriors were preparing to face the Raptors, the players couldn't attend the show in Los Angeles. But owners Joe Lacob and Peter Guber were in attendance.

"First of all, this beats getting booed, I can assure you," Lacob said to open his remarks, referring to that time Warriors fans booed him for trading Monta Ellis. "It's a great honor. And I want to say also that everyone in our organization knows we have the term 'Strength in Numbers,' and it really is strength in numbers, it really is what our organization is about."

Guber, a movie producer, used his remarks to drop a Hollywood analogy.

"Every script needs a great set of stars to make it a hit," Guber said. "And we have the players and the coaches who have made all the difference to bring this to you."

Joe Lacob and Peter Guber accept SI's 2018 Sportsperson of the Year Award on behalf of the Golden State Warriors at the #Sportsperson awards pic.twitter.com/EhFLKYvpaV — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) December 14, 2018

But the best part was when they showed a video of Steph Curry and Kevin Durant accepting the award at the team's practice facility in Oakland.

After both MVPs thanked Sports Illustrated for the award, Curry asked the important question.

"I guess the only question is, who gets to keep the trophy?" Curry asked Durant.

"We might have to play one-on-one for it," Durant responded, which drew laughter from the audience watching the video.

"We'll settle it," Durant said.

Then Curry picked up a basketball and Durant began to guard him. Curry screamed, ran away and flung the ball over his shoulder. The camera cut to a mock shot of the ball going through the hoop.

So there's your answer ... sort of. Curry gets the trophy.