Watch: Steph Curry joins Inside The NBA after latest award

Steph Curry has won the 2024 Clutch Player of the Year award. The 36-year-old superstar led the NBA in multiple clutch categories and beat out some stern competition en route to his latest individual accolade. Following the announcement of his latest award, Curry appeared on TNT’s Inside the NBA to discuss what it means to him.

During his time on the show, he also revealed he expects there to be some tweaks to the Warriors rotation ahead of next season.

“We’re not that far off, even having tried to stay at this level and at this peak for so long,” Curry said. “There’s going to be some tweaks, we know. When you lose, you have to look yourself in the mirror and say ‘What can we do to get better, what holes can we fill.’ Thankfully, we have some time to figure that out.”

Curry will travel with Team USA to participate in the 2024 Paris Olympics during the summer. He will then be back with the Warriors as they look to compete for the 2025 NBA championship.

You can watch Curry’s full appearance on ‘Inside the NBA’ by clicking the embedded link above.

Story originally appeared on Warriors Wire