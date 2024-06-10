Watch: Steph Curry hits ‘night night’ celebration at open run in Sacramento
Stephen Curry was recently back on the court during the offseason with one of his former teammates. The Golden State Warriors All-Star point guard joined former Golden State teammate and NBA veteran Kent Bazemore at an open run in Sacramento.
Clips of the run with Curry were shared on Instagram via @jessicabrogan. During one of the videos, Curry initially missed a deep 3-pointer before relocating for another triple. After knocking down the jumper, Curry broke out his signature “night night” celebration.
Via @TheWarriorsTalk on Twitter:
Steph Curry hits the Night Night at an open run in Sacramento 😴😂🔥
(via jessicabrogan/ig) pic.twitter.com/kIPOodso1P
— TheWarriorsTalk (@TheWarriorsTalk) June 9, 2024
Steph Curry was out in Sac today in some open runs with Kent Bazemore 🔥 pic.twitter.com/HJAKLGtE89
— TheWarriorsTalk (@TheWarriorsTalk) June 9, 2024
