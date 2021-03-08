Watch: Steph Curry hits from half court in NBA All-Star Game

Following winning his second 3-Point Contest in emphatic fashion prior to the NBA All-Star Game, Golden State Warriors All-Star Steph Curry continued his hot shooting once the All-Star Game started.

For Curry, it was just another day at the office in the first half of the NBA All-Star Game, scoring 22 points on 6 of 8 from three at halftime, including some heroic shots from beyond downtown.

With 4:42 left in the second quarter, Steph lost his dribble off his foot, bouncing back to the edge of the half court logo. What does Steph do? He picks up the ball and launches from the logo. Swish.

But that wasn’t the only half court heave in the first half for Curry. With only 20 seconds left in the first half, Portland Trail Blazers All-Star Damian Lillard pulled up from half court with ease. Again, what does Steph do on the following possession? You guessed it — nothing but net.

DAME AND STEPH FROM HALF COURT. This is wild. pic.twitter.com/UnHphdX86g — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 8, 2021

Just Steph Curry doing Steph Curry things.