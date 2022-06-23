Watch Steph Curry hilariously dominate amusement park 3-point challenge

Watch Steph dominate 3-point challenge at amusement park originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Whether it's other NBA superstars or kids at an amusement park, Steph Curry is ready to out-shoot anyone who challenges him.

Just two days after the Warriors' championship parade in San Francisco, Curry was spotted at a Great America amusement park, participating in a 3-point challenge, a game designed for ... literally anyone but Steph Curry.

Curry jogs from cart to cart, appearing to drain every shot as if he was participating in another 3-point contest at the NBA All-Star Game.

Not even carnival games -- which oftentimes are intentionally difficult -- can stand in the way of the greatest shooter in NBA history.

It's safe to assume that Curry walked away with a prize, or two, or three -- just days after winning his fourth championship in eight seasons and his first Finals MVP Award.

