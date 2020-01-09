Watch Steph Curry, Giannis Antetokounmpo share moment after Warriors-Bucks

Marcus White

A pair of NBA MVPs sought each other out Wednesday night at Chase Center. 

Injured Warriors superstar Steph Curry and Giannis Antetokounmpo, the face of the Milwaukee Bucks, shared a quick conversation after the Bucks' 107-98 win in San Francisco

In the latter video, Curry appeared to tell the reigning MVP, "Let's do it. Come on, man!" before flashing a quick smile. 

Their interactions apparently didn't stop there. Curry gifted Antetokounmpo a signed Warriors jersey with the two-time MVP's name and No. 30 on the back, The Athletic's Steve Berman reported. 

Curry and the "Greek Freak" clearly have had a mutual admiration for a while, as they each selected one another in the 2018 and 2019 NBA All-Star drafts. The pair connected on an absurd bounce-pass alley-oop in the 2019 NBA All-Star Game in Charlotte, Curry's hometown. 

Of course, Curry's team admires Antetotkounmpo, too. NBC Sports Bay Area's Monte Poole wrote Wednesday that the Warriors are eyeing the 25-year-old ahead of his potential unrestricted free agency in 2021. If Golden State is going to expedite a rebuild, it's hard to envision a better than way than bringing in Antetokounmpo. 

The Warriors wouldn't mind if Curry and Antetokounmpo's conversation doubled as a recruiting pitch, but chances are the particulars are going to stay between the two MVPs for now. 

