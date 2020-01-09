Watch Steph Curry, Giannis Antetokounmpo share moment after Warriors-Bucks

A pair of NBA MVPs sought each other out Wednesday night at Chase Center.

Injured Warriors superstar Steph Curry and Giannis Antetokounmpo, the face of the Milwaukee Bucks, shared a quick conversation after the Bucks' 107-98 win in San Francisco.

Giannis walks over to Steph, and the two exchange pleasantries ... pic.twitter.com/aYu34WL2Ms — Drew Shiller (@DrewShiller) January 9, 2020

"Come to the Dubs." - Steph, probably 😂 pic.twitter.com/PZRc8179JZ — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) January 9, 2020

In the latter video, Curry appeared to tell the reigning MVP, "Let's do it. Come on, man!" before flashing a quick smile.

Their interactions apparently didn't stop there. Curry gifted Antetokounmpo a signed Warriors jersey with the two-time MVP's name and No. 30 on the back, The Athletic's Steve Berman reported.

Giannis had an autographed Steph jersey sitting next to him in the locker room after the game. — Bay Area Sports Guy (@BASportsGuy) January 9, 2020

Couldn't read it because it was upside down from my angle, and still photos aren't allowed in locker rooms, but Steph wrote a long note on the "0" half of the "30." — Bay Area Sports Guy (@BASportsGuy) January 9, 2020

Curry and the "Greek Freak" clearly have had a mutual admiration for a while, as they each selected one another in the 2018 and 2019 NBA All-Star drafts. The pair connected on an absurd bounce-pass alley-oop in the 2019 NBA All-Star Game in Charlotte, Curry's hometown.

Of course, Curry's team admires Antetotkounmpo, too. NBC Sports Bay Area's Monte Poole wrote Wednesday that the Warriors are eyeing the 25-year-old ahead of his potential unrestricted free agency in 2021. If Golden State is going to expedite a rebuild, it's hard to envision a better than way than bringing in Antetokounmpo.

The Warriors wouldn't mind if Curry and Antetokounmpo's conversation doubled as a recruiting pitch, but chances are the particulars are going to stay between the two MVPs for now.

