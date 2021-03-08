Watch Steph Curry do full 180 on 2021 NBA All-Star no-look 3-pointer

Watch Steph do full 180 on no-look 3-pointer in All-Star Game originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Steph Curry didn't even need to see the end of this 3-point attempt during the 2021 NBA All-Star Game.

Steph did a full 180 before this splash 👀pic.twitter.com/AjWhHIWrze — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) March 8, 2021

He won the 3-point contest just before tip-off of Sunday's game, and clearly hasn't cooled off.

He wasn't done in the first quarter, as he pulled up for a shot from the logo and buried it.

Logo Curry 🔥pic.twitter.com/yz8nmlDPl3 — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) March 8, 2021

Overall, Steph knocked down four of his first six attempts from behind the arc for Team LeBron, his first time being paired up with the star forward.

Watch out Kawhi Leonard, Steph might be gunning for an All-Star Game MVP trophy before the night is over.

