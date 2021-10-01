Watch: Steph Curry drilling 3-pointers at Warriors training camp

With the 2021 edition of training camp officially underway for the Golden State Warriors, Steph Curry is back to showing off his elite shooting skills.

At a recent practice at San Francisco’s Chase Center, the two-time Most Valuable Player was putting on a show.

After missing two jumpers, Curry got hot, ripping off 17 consecutive makes from beyond the arc. The seven-time NBA All-Star was working with his normal pregame shooting partner, Golden State assistant coach Bruce Fraser.

Curry is coming off a season where he earned the league’s scoring title and an appearance on the All-NBA First Team., The 33-year-old guard averaged 32 points per game on 48.2% shooting from the field with 5.8 assists, 5.5 rebounds and 1.2 steals per contest in 63 games.

While helping carry the Warriors to the Western Conference postseason play-in tournament, Curry tallied a sizzling 30 or more points in his final 21 of 24 games to end the season.

After a week of practice, the Warriors are slated to open the 2021 preseason with a contest against Damian Lillard and the Portland Trail Blazers at The Moda Center on Monday, Oct. 4.

