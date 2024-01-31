Watch: Steph Curry discusses 49ers being in attendance

The San Francisco 49ers were in attendance for the Golden State Warriors victory over the Philadelphia 76ers on Tuesday (Jan. 30.) The Super Bowl-destined NFL team was likely supporting one of their hometown sports franchises while enjoying a team bonding experience. Their presence appeared to have an effect on how the Warriors approached the game.

When speaking to the media following Golden State’s victory, Steph Curry was asked about the presence of the 49ers in the crowd. The veteran guard shared how he found them being in attendance inspirational and that he enjoyed seeing them in the stands.

Golden State has endured a difficult season thus far. They’re currently outside of the playoff picture. Hopefully the success of the 49ers and the pride of the veteran core is enough to galvanize the roster into surging up the Western Conference standings in the coming weeks and months.

You can see Curry’s full comments by clicking on the embedded video above.

Story originally appeared on Warriors Wire