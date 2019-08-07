Watch Steph Curry get crossed by 7-foot high school star Chet Holmgren

Steph Curry gave high school basketball players an experience that will last a lifetime at his SC30 Select Camp by stepping on the court with some of the best young hoopers in the nation.

That might not have been the best idea for the Warriors superstar, though.

Curry was playing defense at half speed Tuesday when he went viral. Chet Holmgren, a 7-foot stud with handles of a point guard, crossed Curry up with the two-time MVP's own move before taking one more dribble to get up for a huge dunk.

High schooler Chet Holmgren really did cook Steph with his own move 😮



(via @Ballislife) pic.twitter.com/CZTWR7wd1i



— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) August 7, 2019

Before people start roasting Curry, remember that he's giving these kids memories they will never forget, and c'mon, it's just summer. The season doesn't start for another 10 weeks.

Oh, and Holmgren is no slouch.

As showcased in the video, he has a guard's skillset despite his height. The Minnesota native is ranked as the No. 1 center in the nation for the class of 2021, according to 247Sports, and the No. 6 player overall.

Holmgren already has 13 scholarship offers, according to Rivals.com.

In August, Curry gets a free pass. That will be a different story in a few months.

