Watch: Steph Curry and Chris Paul at Warriors practice facility

The Golden State Warriors training camp is officially underway, and preseason games are fast approaching. The Warriors enjoyed an active offseason, adding some new veteran talents to their roster, including Chris Paul and Dario Saric. After failing to defend their 2022 NBA championship, the Warriors will be looking to mount a serious challenge to secure the fifth banner of their star core’s careers.

Figuring out the best way to integrate Paul into the rotation and help him adjust to Golden State’s system will play a big part in any potential franchise success in the upcoming season. As such, Paul has been doing extra work with some of his teammates.

In a recent clip shared on X (formerly known as Twitter,) Paul can be seen working on a two-man game with Steph Curry while Steve Kerr watches on and provides some guidance into how the partnership could work.

Golden State’s first preseason game is scheduled for October 7, where they will face the Los Angeles Lakers before facing them again on October 13. The Warriors will also play two preseason games against the Sacramento Kings and one against the San Antonio Spurs.

Story originally appeared on Warriors Wire