Watch Steph Curry, Canelo Álvarez spar at celebrity golf tournament

Oh no! Steph Curry got in a sparring match.

Just kidding. But the Warriors superstar did have a fake fight with legendary boxer Canelo Álvarez while the two were waiting to play a practice round at the American Century Celebrity Golf Tournament in Lake Tahoe.

Steph practicing his boxing with Canelo 🥊 😂



(via @Canelo) pic.twitter.com/kXtwBol07B



— Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) July 9, 2020

Canelo made Curry look the least athletic he probably has ever looked -- and that's saying something.

Canelo swiped from the left side at Steph and he couldn't believe it.

"You're supposed to move, dude," somebody shouted as Steph laughed.

Canelo has just one loss across his career with 53 wins in 56 fights -- 36 of those wins by knockout. That's probably why he's dubbed the world's best active boxer by BoxRec.

[RELATED: Steph adorably teaches son to golf on the beach]

Glad it's Steph and not me.

Don't worry, nobody was hurt in the making of this Instagram story.

Watch Steph Curry, Canelo lvarez spar at celebrity golf tournament originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area