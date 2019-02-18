Watch Steph Curry bounce ridiculous alley-oop to Giannis Antetokounmpo originally appeared on nbcsportsbayarea.com

Leave it to Steph Curry to get the NBA All-Star crowd on its feet.

The Warriors star did exactly that Sunday night, combining with team captain Giannis Antetokounmpo for the early highlight of the 2019 NBA All-Star Game in Charlotte.

That's right. Curry bounced a pass over the head of Kevin Durant (typically a teammate of his, but not on this night), perfectly placing it for Antetokounmpo and his outrageous length to complete the atypical alley-oop.

Both teams -- Giannis and LeBron -- couldn't help but be impressed.

And, sure, a lot of defense typically isn't played in the annual All-Star game, but that didn't stop Curry from trying.

Now, as fun as that was, we can confidently state the Splash Brothers are more fun when playing together than against one another.

But the Splash Brothers with Giannis?

Now there's something to dream about.