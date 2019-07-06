Watch Steph Curry make 19 of his 25 3-point shots in Shanghai, China originally appeared on nbcsportsbayarea.com

Steph Curry had quite the trip to Asia.

Curry -- along with Joel Embiid, Dennis Smith Jr. and Mo Bamba -- promoted Under Armour basketball for a week from June 22 through the 29th. Curry visited Tokyo, Shenzhen, Beijing and Shanghai.

While the Warriors' star point guard joined Bamba in a duet of 'Old Town Road', there was some actual basketball to be played, too.

Curry had his 3-point contest in Shanghai, China on June 29. The sharpshooter nailed 19 of his 25 attempts from beyond the arc. Yeah, that's just 76 percent ... not bad at all for the two-time MVP.

If this were the NBA 3-Point Contest, Curry's performance would have been worth a whopping 25 points.

For every dunk that rocks Twitter, Steph swishing 3s will never get old.