WATCH: Stefon Diggs makes one-handed grab (again) at Bills practice

Stefon Diggs is good. He has made one-handed catches in the past–very recently, even.

The Bills’ No. 1 wideout broke off a defender, left him in the dust, and used just one hand to haul in a pass on Aug. 7 during training camp.

Diggs was at it again. On Sunday, he did more of the same on a pass from quarterback Josh Allen.

For good measure, Diggs tossed in a toe-tapping effort at the end along the sideline.

Check out the catch which was shared by the team below:

