WATCH: Stefon Diggs faces off against brother Trevon in backyard football

Stefon Diggs gave us an inside look at how it all probably began.

Long before becoming an All-Pro receiver for the Buffalo Bills, before being drafted by the Minnesota Vikings, before even playing at the University of Maryland, Diggs probably had one main foe to face: His brother, Trevon.

As the offseason rolls on, the Diggs brothers posted a video of the two training together. They’ve done so in the past.

But this is not the two lifting weights in a gym or on the gridiron, instead they are in a backyard. Before the brothers became NFL stars, that’s probably how the journey began too.

The clip of the two that was posted on Trevon Diggs’ Tik Tok account can be found below:

Imagine how many backyard battles these two All-Pro brothers have had tho! 🫡 🎥: @TrevonDiggs pic.twitter.com/A5lLswIEAV — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) May 19, 2023

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire