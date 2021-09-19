Watch Steelers WR JuJu Smith-Schuster score his first NFL rushing TD
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
When the offense is struggling, you have to get creative. The Pittsburgh Steelers did just that midway through the second quarter trailing the Las Vegas Raiders 6-0. Offensive coordinator Matt Canada dug into the playoff to get wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster the first rushing touchdown of his career on a five-yard inside handoff.
Pittsburgh is still struggling to find ways to manufacture yards and offense but it’s clear Smith-Schuster is a key target today. Smith-Schuster has six receptions in less than a half of football to go along with his rushing touchdown.
That's some good JuJu‼️@TeamJuJu | 📺: CBS pic.twitter.com/LYbPErNSus
— Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) September 19, 2021