WATCH: Steelers WR George Pickens makes incredible TD catch vs. Dolphins

We’re not even halfway through his rookie season, and there are plenty of NFL teams that have to be regretting the fact that they passed on wide receiver George Pickens in the 2022 draft.

Despite obvious first-round talent, Pickens fell to the middle of the second round, where the Pittsburgh Steelers wisely snatched him up. All the Georgia product has done since then is make big plays, showing off the impressive skill set that made him a dominant force in the SEC.

The latest example? This incredible touchdown catch from fellow rookie Kenny Pickett during Sunday night’s game against the Miami Dolphins:

Packers fans, Bears fans . . . don’t look.

