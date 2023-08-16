Watch Steelers TE Darnell Washington with the athletic 1-handed catch

It really feels like Pittsburgh Steelers rookie tight end Darnell Washington is going to be a problem in the NFL. Pittsburgh stole Washington in the third round of the 2023 NFL draft and as he gets better every week, you have to wonder how many teams regret passing on the former Georgia star.

In training camp practice on Wednesday, Washington hauled in a pass in the corner of the end zone that many veteran tight ends would be envious of. At Georgia, Washington spent much of his time relegated to being a sixth offensive lineman and he was downright dominant. But it is clear he is further along as a receiver than he showed at Georgia and he’s taking to NFL coaching in a big way.

It isn’t clear what Washington’s role will be on the Steelers offense but based on some of the plays he has made in training camp and the preseason, he will be hard to keep off the field, especially in the red zone.

Wow, what a 1-handed catch by #Steelers 6'7, 265 pound rookie TE Darnell Washington 👀 (@MikeDeFabo)pic.twitter.com/dR1nINDARX — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) August 16, 2023

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire