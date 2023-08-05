WATCH: Steelers TE Darnell Washington with impressive route and catch

The Pittsburgh Steelers got themselves a real bargain when they selected former Georgia tight end Darnell Washington in the third round of the 2023 NFL draft. His critics pre-draft wondered if Washington had much value as a receiver or if he was only a run blocker. Based on the video below, I think he has begun to quiet the critics when it comes to his ability to operate as a pass catcher.

You can see Washington run a beautiful route, losing linebacker Mark Robinson and then pulling away from him on the way to a long catch and score.

Washington was grossly underutilized at Georgia due to a run-heavy offense as well as elite pass-catching tight end Brock Bowers on the same team. Washington’s athleticism was never in question and it is clear he has taken to the Steelers coaching in a big way.

Darnell Washington is an absolute FREAK 😳 6’7”, 265 pounds should NOT be able to move like this. Washington is reportedly already seeing first team reps during team periods at Steelers camp. Washington has also reportedly been “winning” blocking reps against TJ Watt. Mike… pic.twitter.com/x2GACwds0t — NFL Rookie Watch (@NFLRookieWatxh) August 5, 2023

