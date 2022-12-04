Watch Steelers TE Connor Heyward score his first NFL touchdown

The Pittsburgh Steelers 2022 rookie class continues to impress this season. You already know about guys like Kenny Pickett, George Pickens and Jaylen Warren on offense. Now add tight end Connor Heyward to the list. Heyward connected with Heyward in the first quarter of Sunday’s game with the Atlanta Falcons for a 17-yard touchdown which is the first of Heyward’s career.

Heyward is the younger brother of fellow Steelers Cam and his father Craig “Iron Head” Heyward spent three of his 11 seasons in the NFL in Atlanta.

The touchdown pass was the fourth of the season for Pickett. The catch was Heyward’s eighth of the season.

