WATCH: Steelers RB Jaylen Warren with the long TD run

In one play, Pittsburgh Steelers running back Jaylen Warren got more yards than the entire team did in the first half against the Cleveland Browns. Warren took the pitch from quarterback Kenny Pickett on the opening drive of the second half and took it up the sidelines for a beautiful 74-yard touchdown run.

Prior to the run, the longest run by the Steelers this season was just 25 yards. It was the longest run by the Steelers in nine years. The run gives Warren 93 rushing yards on just four carries and gives the Steelers 124 rushing yards in the game.

Warren had his first career 100-yard rushing game last season against the Green Bay Packers.

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire