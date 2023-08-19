Watch: Steelers QB Kenny Pickett connects with TE Pat Freiermuth for TD

The Pittsburgh Steelers offense took quick advantage of a huge punt return to get on the board in just one play on the second draft against the Buffalo Bills.

First off, wide receiver Calvin Austin III had a big 54-yard punt return to set the Steelers offense up with a short field. Quarterback Kenny Pickett wasted no time in taking a shot at the end zone.

On the first play of the drive, Pickett connect with tight end Pat Freiermuth on a beautiful pass that went 25 yards and a touchdown.

Pickett came out after two drives with Mitch Trubisky replacing him. Pickett finished with 43 passing yard son 3-of-4 passing, the one touchdown pass and a 149.0 passer rating.

