WATCH: Steelers’ Nick Herbig & T.J. Watt both look ready for the season to begin

No Wisconsin Badgers in the NFL have made more on-the-field headlines than the Pittsburgh Steelers defensive trio of Nick Herbig, Keeanu Benton and T.J. Watt.

Colts RB Jonathan Taylor is part of the biggest off-the-field headline in the NFL right now, as Indianapolis has given him until Tuesday to find a suitable trade partner to fulfill his request.

Back to Pittsburgh, both Herbig and Benton look like early NFL Draft steals thanks to Herbig’s highlight-reel sacks and Benton’s steady disruption of opposing offenses. Watt doesn’t play much before the season begins, and he shouldn’t need to. But in the Steelers’ preseason finale against the Falcons last night both Herbig and Watt looked ready for the season to begin:

The sack now brings Herbig’s preseason total to 3.5, that along with four quarterback hits and three tackles for loss. He and Watt look primed to help lead a Steelers pass rush that will go up against most of the NFL’s best quarterbacks this season.

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire