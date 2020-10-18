Watch: Steelers’ Minkah Fitzpatrick with pick-six of Baker Mayfield

The Cleveland Browns’ hopes of upending the Pittsburgh Steelers in an AFC North battle Sunday are off to a rocky start.

Ben Roethlisberger led the Steelers to a field goal on their first drive.

And Baker Mayfield found Minkah Fitzpatrick for a TD on the Browns’ first march.

Unfortunately for Cleveland’s QB, Fitzpatrick is a Steelers DB and he went in untouched for the pick-six. The PAT made it 10-0.





Fitzpatrick has 8 career picks, returning 3 for TDs. He also has a fumble return for a TD.



