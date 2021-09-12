WATCH: Steelers LB T.J. Watt makes an incredible first-half play vs. Buffalo

Former Wisconsin Badger LB T.J. Watt is already living up to signing the richest contract for a defensive player in the NFL.

In one of the lone first half highlights for the Pittsburgh Steelers in their season opener against the Buffalo Bills, the 2020 First-Team All-Pro performer chased down Bills QB Josh Allen for a strip sack that was recovered by Pittsburgh.

The Steeler defense has now recorded a sack in an incredible 74 regular season games in a row.

Unfortunately for Watt, the Steelers were unable to capitalize with points and currently trail the Bills 10-0 at the half. He is, however, earning his massive paycheck early in the season: