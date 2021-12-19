WATCH: Steelers HC Mike Tomlin blows kiss to camera as time expires

It wasn’t always pretty but the Pittsburgh Steelers found a way to once again mount an improbable second-half comeback, this week finishing with the win over the Tennesse Titans.

If you only watch head coach Mike Tomlin during press conferences, you don’t see the side of Tomlin he showed at the end of the game when Tomlin blew a kiss to everyone on the television broadcast after the defense made a huge fourth-down stop to end things.

Check out this video and enjoy this week’s win.

