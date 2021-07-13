WATCH: Stashed Celtics guard Yam Madar training at NBPA headquarters in Manhattan

It has been a long wait for Boston Celtics fans intent on seeing what 2020 draft stashed guard prospect Yam Madar can do with the Celtics, but he will have his chance in Las Vegas Summer League.

And while if they do, Boston will now have to buy out the Beit Dagan native from his current team in the Israeli Premier Basketball League (Hapoel Tel Aviv) after losing an arbitration case for his free agency, it’d be a good investment if he plays anything like he has been of late. Now in the U.S. training at the National Basketball Players’ Association headquarters in Manhattan, the former No. 47 pick will travel to Boston to meet team president Brad Stevens and head coach Ime Udoka before heading to L.A. for more pre-summer league training.

To get an eye on where Madar is at with his training, check out this video put together by his trainer Yogev Berdugo.

