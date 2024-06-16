How to watch, start time for NASCAR Cup Series Iowa Corn 350 at Iowa Speedway today

Iowans are gearing up for Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series race at Iowa Speedway in Newton, the Iowa Corn 350. It's the first in the circuit's premier series to be held in the state since 1953.

Tickets long ago sold out, but those who can't attend in person, can watch the race on TV or listen to coverage on the radio. Here's what you need to know.

NASCAR Cup Series driver Denny Hamlin (11) attempts to take the lead from driver Kyle Larson (5) during the AdventHealth 400 at Kansas Speedway May 7, 2023, in Kansas City, Kansas.

How to watch NASCAR Iowa Corn 350 race at Iowa Speedway

TV: USA Network

More: Watch NASCAR Iowa Corn 350 on FUBO (7-day free trial)

What time is the NASCAR Iowa Corn 350 race today?

When: 6 p.m. CT

Where: Iowa Speedway in Newton

Kyle Larson (5) takes the checkered flag over Chris Buescher (top) to win the NASCAR Cup Series AdventHealth 400 at Kansas Speedway. Chase Elliott (9) edged Martin Truex Jr. (19) for third.

Can I listen to the NASCAR Iowa Corn 350 on the radio?

Radio stations in most parts of Iowa will air Motor Racing Network coverage of the Cup Series race. Here are the MRN affiliates scheduled to broadcast the Cup Series Race, according to the MRN website:

KCPS Radio AM 1150 in Burlington.

KSIB-FM 101.3 in Creston.

KVIK-FM 104.7 in Decorah.

KCJJ-AM1630 in Iowa City.

KOKX-AM 1310 in Keokuk.

KOKX-FM 93.3 in Keokuk.

KXIA-FM 101.1 in Marshalltown.

KBOE-FB 104.9 in Oskaloosa.

KICD-FM 107.7 in Spencer.

