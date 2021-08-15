Watch: Start Line Accident Eliminates Formula E Title Contenders at Lights Out

Photo credit: Simon Galloway Formula E

Mitch Evans and Edo Mortara were two of the 18 drivers with a shot at the title before the race began.

Another title hopeful Jake Dennis crashed out later just as the field came out of a caution.

Norman Nato won the race, Nyck de Vries the title.

The Formula E series finale had a wild start even before it really had a chance to get underway Sunday in Berlin.

At lights out, title contender Mitch Evans stalled. Most of the rest of the field was able to charge around him, but Edo Mortara, another title hopeful wasn’t able to and crashed into Evans hard. Both cars were destroyed, and any hope either driver had of winning the title was gone.

The good news is that both were unhurt.

"I am fine, thanks," Evans said after the incident. "We seemed to have some sort of failure after the launch. It went and then I had an alarm and the car basically stopped.

"Edo [Mortara] had nowhere to go, I feel for him as well.

"It was over before it even started. It was obviously not meant to be this year. I'm gutted for the whole team, for myself, to not even get a run at it is tough. I've never had that issue before. We'll analyze that but it will take a while for the pain to ease."

Another title contender, Jake Dennis, would later hit the wall just after a restart and end his championship hopes.

Norman Nato would win the final race of the season, and his first, while Nyck de Vries took the title.

