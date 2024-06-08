How to Watch the Stanley Cup Finals Online: Livestream Oilers vs. Panthers for Free Without Cable

The 2024 Stanley Cup finals are set, with two of the NHL’s most exciting young teams battling it out on the ice for a chance to hoist the championship trophy.

This year’s Stanley Cup finals feature Connor McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers vs. Aleksander Barkov and the Florida Panthers. The best-of-seven series kicks off June 8, with game seven (if necessary) scheduled for June 24. Want to watch the 2024 Stanley Cup finals? Here’s what you need to know.

How to Watch 2024 Stanley Cup Finals on TV

This year’s Stanley Cup finals will be broadcast on ABC, so if you want to watch the Panthers vs. Oilers on TV, you can do so through your local ABC affiliate.

How to Watch 2024 Stanley Cup Finals Online: Free Streaming

Want to watch the Stanley Cup finals online without cable? There are a few live streaming options that will get you ABC without needing a cable package or antenna.

Your best option is DirecTV Stream, which offers ABC as part of its live channel offerings. Use this five-day free trial to the streaming service to watch the Stanley Cup finals online for free. Continue on with one of DirecTV Stream’s many plans or cancel before your trial is up to avoid being charged.

Another way to watch the Oilers vs. Panthers series online free is through FuboTV. Fubo’s streaming packages also include a live ABC feed, and the site has a seven-day free trial promotion going on right now that you can use to livestream the Stanley Cup finals online for free. Fubo’s free trial includes free DVR so you can record the Oilers vs. Panthers hockey games to watch a replay back on-demand later.

You can also stream the Stanley Cup finals on Hulu, through the streamer’s Hulu + Live TV plan. The plan gets you 90+ live TV channels to watch from home, including ABC. You also get access to all of Hulu’s on-demand shows, movies and specials, plus a subscription ESPN+ and Disney+ included in the $76.99 monthly price.

Hulu + Live TV has a three-day free trial that you can grab here to test out the service.

DirecTV Stream, Fubo and Hulu all let you watch the Stanley Cup finals on your smart TV, phone, tablet or laptop without needing a cable subscription (note: while there are free streaming links floating around on sites like Reddit, the only official Panthers vs. Oilers livestream is through ABC).

The Panthers are making their second straight NHL finals appearance after losing to the Las Vegas Golden Knights last year. Florida is looking for their first Stanley Cup win.

The Oilers, meantime, return to the Stanley Cup finals for the first time since the 2005–06 NHL season. Edmonton last hoisted the Cup in 1990 — three years before the Panthers franchise was founded.

Watch the 2024 Stanley Cup finals between the Florida Panthers and Edmonton Oilers on DirecTV Stream here.

