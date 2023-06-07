We may earn commission from links on this page, but we only recommend products we believe in. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Shea Theodore defends against Florida Panthers center Sam Reinhart (13) during the third period of Game 1 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Finals, Saturday, June 3, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

The Vegas Golden Knights claimed a second victory in their quest for the Stanley Cup, and now, the team heads down south to play the Florida Panthers on their home turf for Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final. The Golden Knights and Panthers, both vying for their first-ever Stanley Cup championship, will reunite in the rink on Thursday at 8 p.m. So which hockey team will get to carve their name into dear old Lord Stanley's Cup? Here’s how you can follow all the action on the ice and watch the Panthers vs. Golden Knights in the Stanley Cup Finals, including US and Canada channels, streaming schedule, Stanley Cup Finals ticket info and more.

How to watch the 2023 Stanley Cup Final in the US:

Date: June 8, 2023

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Location: T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, NV

Channel: TNT

Streaming: Sling, DirecTV

Stanley Cup Final time?

Thursday's Stanley Cup game begins at 8 p.m. ET.

What channel is the Panthers vs. Golden Knights Stanley Cup Final on in the US?

All Stanley Cup Final games will air exclusively on TNT.

Where to stream the Stanley Cup Final in the US?

Stanley Cup final games airing on TNT will also be available to stream on TNT.com and the TNT app. Don’t have TNT? We’ve got you covered. Keep reading to check out our recommendations for the best ways to watch TNT in the US without cable.

How to watch TNT without cable in the US:

How to watch the 2023 Stanley Cup in Canada?

If you're tuning in from the Great White North, we've got a guide for how to watch the Stanley Cup Final from Canada, too.

Stanley Cup Final: Panthers vs. Golden Knights schedule

All times Eastern

Game 1: Florida at Vegas – Saturday, June 3, 8 p.m. (TNT)

Game 2: Florida at Vegas – Monday, June 5, 8 p.m. (TNT)

Game 3: Vegas at Florida – Thursday, June 8, 8 p.m. (TNT)

Game 4: Vegas at Florida – Saturday, June 10, 8 p.m. (TNT)

Game 5: Florida at Vegas – Tuesday, June 13, 8 p.m. (if necessary)

Game 6: Vegas at Florida – Friday, June 16, 8 p.m. (if necessary)

Game 7: Florida at Vegas – Monday, June 19, 8 p.m. (if necessary)

Stanley Cup Final format

Like the Stanley Cup playoffs, the Stanley Cup Final follows a 2-2-1-1-1 format. The higher seeded team will get home-ice advantage in Games 1, 2, 5 and 7, meaning Vegas will get home-ice advantage in the 2023 Stanley Cup Final.

Stanley Cup Final tickets

Your favorite team has made it to the Stanley Cup Finals, and now you wonder: Just how much are Florida Panthers vs. Vegas Golden Knights tickets?

Last-minute ticket prices of course vary depending on the game, but standing room only tickets start at around $262 on resellers such as VividSeats.

