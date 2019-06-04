Watch Stanford outfielder find out the Orioles drafted him in the middle of a game originally appeared on nbcsportswashington.com

The highlight of Standford's win against Fresno State wasn't a walk-off hit or a home run-stealing snag. It was the announcement that Kyle Stowers, timing out in the on-deck circle at the time, had just been drafted by the Baltimore Orioles with the 71st pick of the MLB draft.

At the time it was announced, Stanford was leading 9-5 with a berth to Super Regionals on the line. They would not relinquish that lead, winning 9-7.

A pre-season All-American by Baseball America, Stowers received All-Pac-12 honorable mention and All-Defensive honors in 2019.

Batting .305/.371/.519 with 38 RBI's and runs apiece, he was enjoying the most productive year of his young career.

Stowers participated in the Cape Cod Baseball league this past summer where he batted .326/.361/.565, which helped him rise up draft boards.

Stowers will have company during his transition to Baltimore as the Orioles also drafted his teammate Maverick Handley with the 168th pick.

Although he currently starts at center field, Stowers should be prepared to shift around if need be.

"It's a strong profile whether he ends up in center or somewhere else," said Orioles general manager Mike Elias. "He's just a really good all-around player."

A heart-warming moment for a talented player, this is a memory Stowers and his teammates won't ever forget. Simply put, "last night was special" as Stowers remarked on Twitter.

Last night was special😊 https://t.co/kUrOEbQeNG — K Stow (@KyleStowers) June 4, 2019

