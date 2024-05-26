Watch: Stafford couldn’t believe how long McVay rambled during this play call

Matthew Stafford and Sean McVay have an excellent rapport during games and on the practice field, developing instant chemistry when they linked up in 2021. They’ve also become good friends away from football, which only helps their player-coach relationship.

Because they’re so close, Stafford isn’t afraid to call out his coach when he goes a little bit crazy with a play call on the headset. This clip shared by Dov Kleiman shows just that.

Stafford thought the call was over but McVay kept going. And going. And going.

“I got it. I got it. I got it. Please. Stop. Yes. Please stop,” Stafford said, gesturing to the sideline for McVay to cut off the play call. “Oh my god, he’s still going. He’s still going.”

Stafford even told one of the assistant coaches to “snatch this (expletive) if you get him” because McVay just would not stop rambling on the headset. Of course, Stafford can’t talk back to the sideline through his helmet because it’s a one-way line of communication, so McVay had no idea his quarterback was exhausted from listening to his voice.

“I mean, this is unbelievable what I’m getting right now. Holy (expletive), boys,” Stafford said.

Story originally appeared on Rams Wire