Watch St. Elmo sauce bring ex-NFL Pro Bowl running back, Heisman winner Mark Ingram to tears

Mark Ingram couldn't handle the heat.

Before the Big Ten Championship game between Michigan and Iowa at Lucas Oil Stadium, Fox analyst Mark Ingram tried a shrimp cocktail from St. Elmo's in Indianapolis. It didn't go well.

"I'm breathing smoke out of my nose, dawg," said Ingram, who won the 2009 Heisman Trophy playing for Alabama. "Straight dragon."

Gotta go out with a bang 🤣😂@MattLeinartQB and @markingramII experiment with some hyper horseradish infused shrimp cocktail 🌶️😅 pic.twitter.com/glHABp6R2n — Big Noon Kickoff (@BNKonFOX) December 3, 2023

"Big Noon Kickoff" host Rob Stone chimed in just as Ingram took a bite.

"That's a bad decision, Mark Ingram," Stone said. "Bad decision."

Ingram was speechless for a moment before going into a brief coughing fit. Matt Leinhart, the 2004 Heisman winner with USC, sat beside Ingram and handed him a bottle of water while laughing hysterically.

"That horseradish, man," Ingram said at the end.

