Watch: St. Dom's players discuss win over Mountain Valley and their team's strength

Apr. 30—Catcher Emily Andrews and pitcher Maddie Andrews each had a pair of hits in the St. Dominic Academy softball team's 12-9 win over Mountain Valley on Monday.

St. Dom's took the lead with a seven-run fourth inning and led 12-4 heading into the final inning then had to quash a seventh-inning rally by the Falcons.

The Andrews sisters said that one of the Saints' strengths this season is its ability and willingness to play together.

