Watch: Squirrel White previews Tennessee-South Carolina game

Tennessee sophomore wide receiver Squirrel White has totaled 17 receptions for 172 yards in four games this season.

The 5-foot-10, 165-pound White recorded six receptions versus Virginia, four against Austin Peay, three at Florida and four versus UTSA.

His longest reception this season was 41 yards at Florida in Week 3.

White appeared in 12 games for the Vols as a freshman in 2022. He recorded 30 receptions, 481 receiving yards, two receiving touchdowns, five rushing yards and 43 punt return yards last season.

White met with media on Tuesday and previewed the Tennessee-South Carolina game. Kickoff between the Vols and Gamecocks on Saturday at Neyland Stadium is slated for 7:30 p.m. EDT (SEC Network).

White’s media availability can be watched below.

Story originally appeared on Vols Wire