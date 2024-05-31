Here’s How to Watch Sports on ESPN, Even If You Don’t Have Cable

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

Quick Answer: Fans can watch ESPN with a live streaming service like DirecTV Stream, which currently comes with a five-day free trial, or with a free trial to fuboTV.

It’s been a whirlwind few weeks for sports fans, from huge tentpole events and WNBA matchups to the NBA playoff games. But chances are that if you’re a sports fan who has recently cut the cord, you may have started to wonder how you could watch your favorite teams or athletes compete even if you don’t have cable. The good news: It’s easier than ever to watch ESPN online and stream games, no matter what you’re trying to watch. Read on for our guide to watching everything on ESPN, from DirecTV Stream to fuboTV. Watch ESPN with DirecTV Stream, fuboTV, Sling, and Hulu + Live TV

How to Watch ESPN Without Cable

Whether you’re looking for bundle options or free trials, here are our top picks for how to watch ESPN even if you don’t have standard cable.

Stream ESPN Free With DirecTV Stream

Sports fans who’ve cut the cord need to know about DirecTV Stream, one of the ultimate streamers for game day. DirecTV offers four different packages, and you can watch sports on ESPN with its DirecTV Stream Entertainment plan. The package currently costs $79.99 a month. You can also spring for the DirecTV Stream Choice + Sports package, which costs $98.99/month your first month of streaming, then $123.98/month after that. Bonus: You can test out the service with a five-day free trial. The Ultimate and Premier plans also include ESPN. Watch ESPN with DirecTV Stream

Stream ESPN Free With fuboTV

It’s no surprise that Fubo is one of the best ways to watch sports on ESPN even if you don’t have a traditional cable TV package. The best part? You can watch ESPN-broadcast games, races, and more with a fuboTV seven-day free trial before you commit to the service’s monthly subscription fee. Its Pro plan includes 189 channels, including ESPN, and normally costs you $79.99/month after your free trial ends. Watch ESPN with fuboTV

Watch ESPN With Sling TV

A streaming home run for cord-cutters, Sling is one of the best services for watching sports without cable right now. Sling Orange includes access to ESPN, so you can watch any game or event. You can stream live sports and record content starting at $40 a month. But Sling also has a promo right now that gets you the subscription for as low as $20 for your first month — a 50% total savings. Watch ESPN with Sling TV

Stream ESPN With Hulu + Live TV

Hulu has the best streaming bundle out there with its Disney+ and ESPN+ package, but you can also watch live sports and ESPN with Hulu + Live TV. In addition to watching all your favorite teams and games with the live streaming package, you’ll also get access to Hulu and Disney+ original series and newly released blockbusters. Bonus: You’ll also get to watch even more sports on ESPN+ that aren’t streaming elsewhere thanks to the bundle. The ad-supported bundle starts at $76.99 per month, and you can currently get a three-day free trial to start streaming. Watch ESPN with Hulu + Live TV

Watch ESPN with ExpressVPN

Another top pick for watching ESPN without cable or during a blackout? Go with a virtual private network, or VPN for short. We like ExpressVPN, which lets you watch live sports wherever you’re going. You can log in with one of the streaming credentials above, set your location, then start watching ESPN using ExpressVPN. Plus, you get a 30-day money-back guarantee. Right now you can save 49% and get three months free. Watch ESPN with ExpressVPN

Can You Watch ESPN for Free?

Whether you’re trying to tune into an upcoming NBA game or college matchup on ESPN, there are a few ways you can watch live sports for free for a limited time even if you don’t have cable these days. The easiest way to watch ESPN for free? Your best bet is to sign up for free trials like DirecTV Stream, Hulu + Live TV, or fuboTV. Just keep in mind you’ll need to cancel your subscription before you get charged for their monthly subscription rates.

How to Watch ESPN2 Online Without Cable

In addition to streaming ESPN online, sports fans have several ways to watch games on ESPN2. DirecTV Stream, fuboTV, and Sling’s Orange plan all carry ESPN2 in their channel lineups, and you can get free trials to both DirecTV Stream and fuboTV for a five-day trial and seven-day trial, respectively.

ESPN Game Schedule

You can check ESPN’s website for a complete schedule of upcoming games and events airing on the channel each day. While NBA and WNBA games are spread out over a few different networks, the channel will air several matchups. Of course, you can stream ESPN games free with a DirecTV Stream trial online.

