Watch: Spieth spins it in for eagle on the par-5 13th

Jordan Spieth's third round may have started out a little strange, but the rest of Moving Day at Torrey Pines looked much more familiar for the three-time major champ.

After getting an awkward hug from former Ryder Cup teammate Patrick Reed in their first round grouped together since a very public fallout, Spieth went to work - carding two birdies on the front nine before making the turn and spinning this approach back into the hole for an eagle on the par-5 13th hole:

Spieth followed his only eagle of the tournament (so far) with a birdie on the very next hole, getting to 11 under and within striking distance of Justin Rose.