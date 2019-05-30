Watch: Spieth lights up Muirfield Village on Day 1 of Memorial

Golf Channel
Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy had everyone's initial attention Thursday morning at Muirfiled Village, but it was Jordan Spieth who stole the spotlight.

Playing alongside McIlroy and Justin Thomas, who was making his first start since the Masters because of a wrist injury, Spieth made four birdies over his opening nine holes (beginning at the 10th).

It began with this chip-in for birdie at the par-5 11th.

Continued with this approach shot at the par-4 14th.

Then this birdie at the par-5 15th.

And concluded with this approach shot at the par-4 18th.

Well, not really concluded. Spieth kept adding red numbers to his card on the front nine. He birdied the par-4 third.

Kept his card clean with this chip-in par at the fourth.

And then rolled in this eagle at the par-5 fifth to tie for the lead.

Spieth would bogey the par-3 eighth, his lone blemish in Round 1, to shoot 6-under 66. He finished one shot off the lead.

