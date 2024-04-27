WATCH: Spencer Rattler learns he’ll be drafted by the Saints

Cameras were rolling when Spencer Rattler and his family learned the New Orleans Saints were drafting him. He’s ready to get to work.

“About time. About time,” Rattler said after swapping his South Carolina hat for a Saints cap, embracing his family. He was widely projected to be a third-round pick but slipped and fell all the way through rounds three, four, and partly through the fifth frame before the Saints called him up.

He’s entering a great spot to learn and compete. Rattler needs to dislodge veteran backups like Nathan Peterman and Kellen Mond before he can push Jake Haener for the backup job behind Derek Carr. But he clearly feels like he’s up for that challenge. His tumultuous college career started in Oklahoma before he moved on to South Carolina. Now he’s headed to New Orleans.

