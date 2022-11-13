WATCH: Special teams takeaway leads to Pollard giving Cowboys lead

The Packers special teams unit has been less than impressive in 2022 and their struggles entered the spotlight in the second half against Dallas. After Green Bay pinned the Cowboys deep and forced a three-and-out, Bryan Anger kicked a booming punt to Amari Rodgers.

Rodgers attempted a return and C.J. Goodwin came flying down for the coverage unit and delivered a strong hit that forced the ball out of Rodgers’ hands. Tight end Sean McKeon was right behind him and dove down on the ball to flip the momentum back in the favor of Dallas.

Following the takeaway, the Cowboys offense set up shop at the Green Bay 45-yard line and got started with a 30-yard pass to wide receiver CeeDee Lamb to immediately enter the red zone. Although the run game wasn’t dominant to that point, running back Tony Pollard broke through for a 13-yard score.

Tony Pollard stays hot to give the Cowboys the lead 🔥 @Tp__5 📺: #DALvsGB on FOX

Pollard has been consistent and impressive in Ezekiel Elliott’s absence, and another timely touchdown for him gives Dallas a 21-14 lead in Lambeau Field. So far, Pollard has 14 carries for 72 yards and a touchdown against the Packers.

