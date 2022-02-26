Watch: Sparks fly as Jerry Kelly hits driver off cart path to make birdie at Cologuard Classic

Heading into the second round of the Cologuard Classic, Jerry Kelly sits just a pair of strokes behind leaders Jeff Sluman and Miguel Angel Jimenez, with the latter making one of the best shots of the day when he aced No. 7 en route to a 66.

“The ball never left the flag,” Jimenez said after the round. “Piece of luck it was a hole-in-one there and I put myself 4 under par.”

But perhaps the best shot of the opening day at Omni Tucson National came off the driver of Jerry Kelly, who earlier in the week explained how important this tournament is to him.

Kelly pushed a drive to the right on the par-5 17th hole, which left him nudged on the cart path and with a dangerous shot underneath a group of trees. The 8-time winner on the PGA Tour Champions pulled a driver out of his bag and swung away, making “electric” contact — his shot sparking him to a birdie on the hole.

Driver off the cart path!?@jerrykelly13pga with a unique rescue @CologuardGolf. pic.twitter.com/n8DovsO7J6 — PGA TOUR Champions (@ChampionsTour) February 25, 2022

Others near the top of the leaderboard after the opening day included Tom Lehman, Woody Austin and Rod Pampling, all of whom carded a 67 on Friday.