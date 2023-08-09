Women's World Cup 2023: How to watch the Spain vs. Netherlands game

We may earn commission from links on this page, but we only recommend products we believe in. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

The Netherlands and Spain meet at the Women's World Cup in the quarterfinals this Thursday night. (Stephanie Meek - CameraSport via Getty Images)

The USWNT may be out of the running in the 2023 Women’s World Cup, but that doesn’t mean there isn’t still plenty of action to follow on the tournament field. Thursday, the 2023 World Cup moves into the quarterfinals, starting with a showdown between Spain and the Netherlands. While this year's World Cup has unfortunately been beset with awkward time differences, Thursday night’s game kicks off at the easy hour of 9 p.m. ET, so no need to have that extra cup of coffee tomorrow afternoon! Here’s everything you need to know about where to watch the Spain vs. Netherlands game, plus the full Women’s World Cup Quarterfinals schedule, where to stream World Cup games and more.

How to watch the Women's World Cup: Spain vs. Netherlands:

Date: Thursday, August 10

Time: 9 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Fox

Streaming: Sling, Fubo

Livestream: VPN

When is the Spain vs. Netherlands World Cup game?

Spain plays the Netherlands this Thursday, at 9 p.m ET.

What channel is the Spain vs. Netherlands World Cup game on?

Since 2015, Fox has the English-language broadcast rights to the Women’s World Cup in the United States. Telemundo will broadcast the Spanish-language coverage, and Peacock will stream Spanish coverage. Both Networks will show each of the 64 games live.

Thursday night's Spain vs. Netherlands game will air on Fox, which many viewers already get free over-the-air. Don't have access to Fox? Check out our recommendations to help you watch the Women’s World Cup in 2023.

How to watch the Women's World Cup: Spain vs. Netherlands without cable:

Another budget-friendly way to watch the Women’s World Cup in 2023:

Even in the streaming age, you can still go the old-school route and try to tune into your local channels with a digital TV antenna.

How to watch the Women’s World Cup for free (sort of):

ITV and BBC will share coverage of the Women’s World Cup in 2023, with all 64 matches shown across the BBC network, on ITV and ITV 4. That means if you’re in the UK, you can also tune into World Cup coverage totally free on the BBC iPlayer or ITVX. But what if you're outside of the UK? Say, across the pond? Don’t worry, we’ve got a hack for you:

2023 Women’s World Cup full schedule:

All times Eastern.

Women's World Cup Quarterfinals

Thursday, August 10

Spain vs. Netherlands (9 p.m. on FOX)

Friday, August 11

Japan vs. Sweden (3:30 a.m. on FOX)

Saturday, August 12

Australia vs. France (3 a.m. on FOX)

England vs. Colombia (6:30 a.m. on FOX)

Women's World Cup Semifinals

Tuesday, August 15

W57 vs. W58 (4 a.m. on FOX)

Wednesday, August 16

W59 vs. W60 (6 a.m. on FOX)

Third place match

L61 vs. L62 (4 a.m. on FOX)

Women's World Cup Final

W61 vs. W62 (6 a.m. on FOX)

Every way you can stream Fox and FS1 live:

