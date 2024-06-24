WATCH: Spain take the lead against Albania with lovely flowing move

Spain know that a point will guarantee them top spot in Group B of Euro 2024, and they are well on their way against Albania. After the Albanians came flying out the traps, a much changed La Roja have picked them off.

With Luis de la Fuente bringing in 10 new players, only maintaining Aymeric Laporte from the Italy win, they took just 12 minutes to open the scoring. Dani Olmo found plenty of space in behind the back four, and slid Ferran Torres in behind. He finished first time with his left foot to open the scoring early.

Ferran Torres exquisitely finishes off a superb Spanish move and they lead in Dusseldorf! 🇪🇸#BBCEuros #Euro2024 #ESPALB pic.twitter.com/6DGfiJmZii — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) June 24, 2024

What a goal for Spain by Former man city player Ferran Torres pic.twitter.com/6Vj5WmPeBR — Jacky (@MCFC_Jacky) June 24, 2024

Cool, calm and collected 🎯 Ferran Torres wasn't missing this one for Spain 🇪🇸 pic.twitter.com/K0FTRQLajw — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 24, 2024

Only Fermin Lopez and third-choice goalkeeper Alex Remiro has not had a start yet for La Roja in the group stages, as they look to secure top spot. With Spain heading for exactly that, Fermin will like his chances of joining Barcelona teammate Torres on the pitch. Interestingly, just two of the starting XI come from the big two in Spain.